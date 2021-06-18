What Happened June 18th In Pop Music History

It’s June 18th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1942, James Paul McCartney was born in Liverpool, England. He was 15 when he met a musician named John Lennon and, within three years they had launched The Beatles. McCartney has also had hits with Wings and as a solo artist.

- In 2018, rapper XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) was shot to death in Florida. He was 20.

- In 1988, Joshua William Dun was born in Ohio. He went on to become one-half of Twenty One Pilots, which has had hits like “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.”

- In 1996, Beck released his fourth studio album, Odelay. It was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.

- In 1977, Fleetwood Mac's “Dreams” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the band’s only chart-topping song.

And that’s what popped on this day.

