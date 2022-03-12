What Happened March 12th In Pop Music History

It’s March 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Adele’s third studio album, 25, topped the Billboard 200 chart for the last time. The album, which featured hits like “Hello” and “When We Were Young,” spent 10 non-consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot.

- In 2016, Ariana Grande was host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she met cast member Pete Davidson, who would become her fiancé. They split in October 2018.

- In 1988, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The single, released in July 1987, was written and produced by the British trio Stock Aitken Waterman.

- In 1948, James Vernon Taylor was born in Boston. He learned music at an early age and had breakthrough success in 1970 with “Fire and Rain.” Taylor went on to have hits like “You’ve Got A Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).”

- In 1994, Swedish pop act Ace Of Base started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “The Sign.” After being bumped from the top spot for four weeks by R Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind,” it returned to No. 1 for two more weeks.

And that’s what popped on this day.

