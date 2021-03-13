What Happened March 13th In Pop Music History

It’s March 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, One Direction's debut album Up All Night was released in the U.S. and Canada one week earlier than planned “due to overwhelming fan demand,” according to the record label. It featured the hit single “What Makes You Beautiful.”

- In 2002, Canadian singer Sebastian Bach of Skid Row fame was arrested in New Jersey after he allegedly threatened to shoot a bartender who told him he couldn’t take his drink outside. Police found two bags of marijuana in his possession.

- In 1993, Eric Clapton began a three-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with Unplugged. Featuring “Tears In Heaven,” the album went on to win two Grammys and to set the record for the best-selling live album.

- In 1960, Adam Charles Clayton was born in England. He started playing bass guitar while attending private school in his teens and went on to form U2 with his childhood friends.

- In 2007, Amy Winehouse released her sophomore album, Back to Black, in the U.S. and Canada. The first single was a remix of “You Know I’m Good” featuring rapper Ghostface Killah and the album also spawned the hit “Rehab.” Back to Black went on to win Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.

- In 1999, Cher started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Believe.” At 53, she became the oldest female artist to top the chart.

And that’s what popped on this day.

