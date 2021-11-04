What Happened November 4th In Pop Music History

It’s November 4th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1997, Shania Twain's third album, Come On Over, was released. Twelve of its 16 tracks were released as singles, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” It would become the best-selling album by a Canadian, the best-selling album by a female artist, and the best-selling country music album.

- In 1984, Prince kicked off his Purple Rain tour with the first of seven shows in Detroit. The tour included two nights at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Opening for the singer was Sheila E, whose single “The Glamorous Life” (written by Prince) was a Top 10 hit.

- In 1993, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore was arrested inside his room at the Westin Hotel in Denver, allegedly for refusing to turn down his music. He was fined $500 U.S.

- In 1989, Roxette earned their second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Listen To Your Heart,” which was originally released in their native Sweden a year earlier. The song also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 1969, Sean John Combs was born in New York City. After studying business in university, he founded Bad Boy Entertainment and launched a career that includes music, fashion and other ventures. As Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, he became one of the wealthiest figures in hip-hop.

And that’s what popped on this day.

