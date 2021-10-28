What Happened October 28th In Pop Music History

It’s October 28th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It featured seven Top 5 singles, including “Miss You Much,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” and “Black Cat.” Jackson also earned nine Grammy nominations.

- In 1997, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry announced he was leaving the group after 17 years. He returned for a handful of reunion shows.

- In 2013, Lorde’s debut single “Royals” topped the UK singles chart – making the New Zealand singer, at 16, the youngest solo artist to have a No. 1 song since Billie Piper in 1998. In the U.S., “Royals” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks starting on Oct. 12.

- In 1987, Christopher Lonny Edwin Breaux was born in Long Beach, California. After studying music at the University of New Orleans, he moved to L.A. and wrote songs for artists like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber. As Frank Ocean, he released a mixtape in 2011 and followed with a pair of studio albums.

- In 2004, Rod Stewart made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the first time since 1979 thanks to Stardust: The Great American Songbook, Vol. 3.

- In 2010, Michael Jackson's This Is It had its official release in cinemas. The documentary about Jackson’s preparations for a world tour came out a little more than a year after the pop star’s death.

And that’s what popped on this day.

