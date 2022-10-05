What Happened October 5th In Pop Music History

It’s October 5th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Adele released “Skyfall,” the title song to the newest James Bond film. Written with Paul Epworth, the song went to No. 1 in 11 countries and won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

- In 2001, Eminem’s divorce from Kimberly Mathers was finalized by a court in Detroit. The settlement had the rapper paying $1,000 a week in child support and sharing physical custody of the couple’s daughter Hailie. Eminem had sought a divorce just 14 months after the pair got married.

- In 1998, Janet Jackson’s video for “Every Time” had its world premiere on HBO in advance of the network’s broadcast of The Velvet Rope Tour special.

- In 1988, Kevin Olusola is born in Kentucky. After studying at Yale and the Berklee School of Music, he joined what would become Pentatonix. They have since recorded seven studio albums and won three Grammys.

- In 2002, Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” jumped from No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to No. 1 – breaking The Beatles’ record for the biggest single-week jump to the top. Clarkson broke her own record in 2009 with “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

- In 1994, singer Jamie Walters – who had pop hits “How Do You Talk to an Angel” and “Hold On” – made his debut on Beverly Hills 90210 as aspiring musician Ray Pruitt. Walters later told MTV that his music career suffered when his character started abusing Donna (Tori Spelling). “I was like, ‘You either have to change the character or you have to let me off the show, because I'm going out and I’m trying to sell tickets on a tour, and there's teenage girls out there who think… they really think I'm an abusive guy.”

- In 1974, Olivia Newton-John’s “I Honestly Love You” started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart. The song, which won two Grammys, was also No. 1 in Canada.

And that's what popped on this day!

