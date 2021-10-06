What Happened October 6th In Pop Music History

It’s October 6th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1973, Cher's “Half-Breed” – from the album of the same name – made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the singer her second solo No. 1 hit. It also topped the Canadian chart.

- In 2016, Prince's beloved Paisley Park compound opened to the public, six months after his death. “Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on,” the singer’s sister Tyka Nelson said, in a statement.

- In 2011, Rolling Stone published the results of a poll that ranked Starship’s “We Built This City” the worst song of the 1980s. “The Safety Dance” by Canada’s Men Without Hats placed fifth.

- In 1991, Michael Jackson stood with Elizabeth Taylor at her wedding to Larry Fortensky, which took place on Jackson’s Neverland estate.

