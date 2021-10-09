What Happened October 9th In Pop Music History

It’s October 9th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2003, Sting was made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

- In 1999, Bono, David Bowie, the Eurythmics, George Michael, and Robbie Williams appeared at Netaid, an event that raised money for global poverty. Concerts in London, New York and Geneva were broadcast live on the internet.

- In 1985, Norwegian pop group a-ha began a three-day shoot for the video for their single “The Sun Always Shines on TV” in England. That night, a-ha learned that “Take On Me” had hit No. 1 in the U.S.

- In 2001, Missy Elliott’s $300,000 U.S. Lamborghini Diablo was totalled after a man took it for a joy ride.

- In 1978, Nicholas Bernard James Adam Byrne, Jr. was born in Dublin. He would later become known as Nicky Byrne from boy band Westlife, which had 14 No.1 hits in the UK.

- In 2001, U2’s Bono, R.E.M.’s singer Michael Stipe, and Moby surprised fans at the second of two anti-violence benefit concerts organized by the Beastie Boys in New York City.

And that's what popped on this day!

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram