Why April 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1961, Bob Dylan played his first live gig in New York City. He opened for John Lee Hooker at Gerde’s Folk City.

- In 2014, Nirvana, Kiss, Daryl Hall and John Oates, and Peter Gabriel were among the inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

- In 1966, Buffalo Springfield, the group that helped launch the careers of Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay and Jim Messina, made their live debut at The Troubadour in Hollywood.

- In 1981, Eddie Van Halen married actress Valerie Bertinelli.

- In 1967, on the way back from visiting The Beach Boys’ Smile sessions, Paul McCartney dreamt up the idea for the film The Magical Mystery Tour.

- In 1992, Pearl Jam appeared on Saturday Night Live.

- In 1977, Alice Cooper played in Sydney in front of 40,000 fans – at the time, the biggest rock show in Australia’s history. After the gig, he was placed under house arrest at his hotel because a promoter claimed he paid the shock rocker for a 1975 Australian tour Cooper never did. The two settled after it was discovered the promoter also broke the agreement they made.

- In 1994, Oasis released their first single, “Supersonic.” It would go on to be their first charting song in America, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Modern Rock Songs chart.

- In 1970, Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac while on tour in Germany. However, to avoid breach of contract, he agreed to finish the trek.

- In 1981, Daryl Hall & John Oates’ “Kiss on My List” started a three-week run on top of the singles chart.

- And in 2002, in the desert outside of Las Vegas, Kid Rock proposed to the ex-wife of Tommy Lee, Canada's Pamela Anderson.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio