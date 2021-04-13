Why April 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1979, David Lee Roth collapsed from exhaustion onstage in Spokane, Washington, five days into Van Halen’s tour.

- In 1974, Paul McCartney & Wings’ Band on the Run was the No. 1 album in America.

- In 1996, Rage Against the Machine were the musical guest on Saturday Night Live but their two-song performance was cut to one song when the group attempted to hang inverted American flags from their amps.

- In 1974, Elton John had the No. 1 song on the singles chart with “Bennie and the Jets.”

- In 2004, The Pixies performed a 27-song set in Minneapolis, the pioneering alt rockers’ first gig in 12 years.

- In 1973, David Bowie put out his sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane.

- In 1979, Thin Lizzy released their ninth studio album, Black Rose: A Rock Legend.

- In 1985, USA for Africa began a four-week run on top of the singles chart with “We Are the World.”

- In 1982, David Crosby was arrested on charges of drug possession in Dallas, marking the second time in three weeks he was busted in the Texas city.

- In 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers released their 10th studio album, Echo.

- And in 2000, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale collapsed without warning after leaving the stage in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan following a set. He was given oxygen but refused to be taken to the hospital.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio