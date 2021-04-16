Why April 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s April 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1993, David Lee Roth was busted by the police after allegedly buying a $10 bag of marijuana in New York’s Washington Square Park.

- In 1964, The Rolling Stones’ self-titled debut album came out in the UK. Two weeks later, it would top the British charts.

- In 2003, Hole’s Courtney Love announced that her debut solo album would be titled America’s Sweetheart.

- In 1995, Bob Seger became a dad again when his wife gave birth to his first daughter. They named her Samantha Char.

- In 1972, Electric Light Orchestra made their debut at London’s The Fox and Greyhound.

- And in 2005, in a poll by UK TV station Channel 4, Radiohead’s OK Computer was voted the Best Album of All Time. U2 took second place with The Joshua Tree, followed by Nirvana’s Nevermind.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio