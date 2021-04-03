Why April 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s April 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, Linkin Park hit No. 1 on the album chart with their second record, Meteora.

- In 1994, a forthcoming tour by Nirvana and Hole was cancelled amid continuing speculation about Kurt Cobain’s drug problems.

- In 1969, Doors singer Jim Morrison turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles. He was charged with six counts of lewd behaviour and public exposure from a March 2nd concert in Miami. The rocker was later released on $2,000 U.S. bail.

- In 1991, Paul McCartney recorded an episode of MTV Unplugged.

- In 2003, tickets for The Beastie Boys’ Las Vegas benefit for late Run-D.M.C. DJ Jam Master Jay sold out in 24 seconds.

- And in 1975, police were called to Steve Miller’s home, where they were told he had set fire to his friend’s clothes. Authorities arrived to find that friend, Benita DiOrio, putting out the flames, but when they tried to take Miller into custody, the singer began fighting with officers. They charged Miller with resisting arrest. However, the next day, DiOrio asked for the charges to be dropped and Miller was set free.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio