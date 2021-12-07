Why December 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, U2’s Achtung Baby debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. chart.

- In 1968, at a concert in England, Eric Burdon announced that he would be breaking up The Animals later in the month so he could move to California and start an acting career. Instead, he’d go on to join the band War.

- In 1987, Mr. Mister started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles charts with “Broken Wings.”

- In 1999, The Eagles held a press conference to announce that their first Greatest Hits package had become America’s best-selling album.

- And in 2011, Thirty Seconds to Mars broke the record for most shows performed during a single album cycle when they played their 300th concert in support of their album, This Is War, at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio