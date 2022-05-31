Why Don't We Shares New Dates For Canadian Shows

Why Don’t We announced Tuesday that their summer tour will happen after all – but a little closer to fall.

The tour, originally scheduled to stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 27 and at Place Bell in Laval on June 28, was put on hold amidst a legal battle between WDW and its former management.

The Good Times Only Tour will instead come to Toronto’s Meridian Hall on Sept. 6 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 7. WDW will also stop at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on Sept. 23.

“We’re all playing instruments,” Jonah Marais told iHeartRadio.ca in September 2020. “It’s going to be a whole different thing. I’m so excited.”

As previously announced, The Aces and JVKE will be the warm-up acts.

Tickets go on sale June 3.

The tour update comes as the band releases a new single, "How Do You Love Somebody." In a statement, they said: "Every song we make, we feel one step closer to defining the question 'who is Why Don’t We?' and I don’t think the band has ever been so unanimous that a song defines who we are.

"This song is filled with electric energy and even more electric guitars. It’s an anthem for all who have had a past lover that moved on too quickly, which all five of us can, unfortunately, relate to. We had so much fun making ‘How Do You Love Somebody’ and we hope you enjoy it as much we do!"