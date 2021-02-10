Why February 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1978, Van Halen’s debut album Van Halen was released.

- In 1972, David Bowie performed in Tolworth, England, his first gig as his “Ziggy Stardust” persona.

- In 1977, The Clash started recording their debut album in London. The band wound up taking just three weekend sessions to finish up the entire record and did it all for a mere $6,500 U.S.

- In 1975, original Stooges bassist Dave Alexander died at age 28 from pneumonia. He was fired from the group in 1970 after showing up for a gig too drunk to perform.

- In 1997, Blur released their hit self-titled fifth album.

- In 1998, Axl Rose was charged with disorderly conduct after getting into an argument with a baggage handler at an Arizona airport.

- In 1979, Rod Stewart started a four-week run at No. 1 with “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” his third chart-topper. It was a good day for him because his album, Blondes Have More Fun, was also No. 1, where it stayed for three weeks.

- And in 2006, former Creed singer Scott Stapp married a former Miss New York 2004 in Miami. The joyous day wound up being even more memorable when Scott was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in a public place as he tried to board a plane to Hawaii.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio