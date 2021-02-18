Why February 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, David Gilmour replaced Syd Barrett in Pink Floyd. Barrett had checked himself into a psychiatric hospital and later went into seclusion.

- In 1974, Kiss released their first album. The self-titled debut sold about 75,000 copies after its initial release, an impressive feat since there weren’t any hit singles on the effort. By 1977, the record was certified gold for moving 500,000 copies.

- In 1966, Beach Boy Brian Wilson recorded their hit song “Good Vibrations.”

- In 1990, Queen singer Freddie Mercury made his final public appearance on stage when he joined the rest of the band in London to collect the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

- And in 2004, a court case accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual assault was dismissed after both sides reached a settlement. The shock rocker was sued by a security guard who alleged that at a gig in Detroit, Marilyn put his legs around the guard’s neck and gyrated against him. Manson had to pay $4,000 U.S. in fines and court costs.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio