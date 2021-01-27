Why January 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1968, The Bee Gees made their US debut with a concert at the Anaheim Convention Center near LA.

- In 1971, David Bowie arrived in the U.S. for the first time. While the Thin White Duke couldn’t play live due to work permit restrictions, he still made headlines wearing a dress to promotional events.

- In 1990, Gainesville, Florida declared Jan. 27 as “Tom Petty Day.” The rocker grew up in the city.

- In 1973, Stevie Wonder had the No. 1 song in the country with “Superstition.” Jeff Beck created the original drum beat for the track.

- In 1997, at the American Music Awards, a 62-year-old Pat Boone took the stage wearing leather and a studded collar. The singer announced his new metal direction, causing his Gospel America TV show to be cancelled. He later stated, “I’m not going to apologize. I’ve been one of the biggest squares of all time. Now I’m being judged like I used to judge these rockers, but God loves rockers too!”

- In 2015, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne were given songwriting credit on Sam Smith’s hit song “Stay With Me” because of how similar it was to Tom’s track “I Won’t Back Down.” They also received an out of court settlement with Smith’s publisher.

- And in 2005, R.E.M. had to cancel a gig for the first time in a decade when their crew and gear got held at the Estonian/Russia border, preventing them from taking the stage in St. Petersburg.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio