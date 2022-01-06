iHeartRadio

Why January 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1976, Peter Frampton’s double-length Frampton Comes Alive! was released. 

- In 1958, The Rolling Stones kicked off their first headlining tour in Harrow, England.

- In 1958, Gibson patented its Flying V electric guitar.

- In 1973, Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” started a three-week run at No. 1. Mick Jagger provided backing vocals on it.

- In 1975, Boston’s mayor cancelled a Led Zeppelin concert after 2000 fans rioted trying to buy tickets.

- In 1993, bassist Bill Wyman announced that he had officially left The Rolling Stones.

- In 2004, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl went into an LA studio with Garbage to lay down drums for the track “Bad Boyfriend,” which appeared on their fourth album, Bleed Like Me

- In 2009, Stooges guitarist Ron Asheton was found dead, having passed away a few days earlier from a heart attack. The rocker is known for helping the band to become one of the most influential rock groups. 

- In 1990, Phil Collins started three weeks on top of the album chart with …But Seriously.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio

