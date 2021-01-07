Why January 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, Ozzy Osbourne renewed his vows with wife Sharon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. However, during the ceremony, a $15,000 U.S. diamond necklace the couple planned to raffle off was pilfered.

- In 1971, Black Sabbath released Paranoid in America. (Click here for 20 things you may not know about the album.)

- In 1970, farmer Max Yasgur, the owner of the Woodstock festival site, was sued by his neighbours for $35,000 U.S. in property damages.

- In 1980, Pink Floyd released “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).”

- And in 2004, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson became a dad when his then-wife, actress Kate Hudson, gave birth to a boy in Los Angeles.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio