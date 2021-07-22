Why July 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s July 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Oasis appeared at London’s Wembley Stadium, performing a show that was broadcast live across the world.

- In 2005, The Doors drummer John Densmore won a ruling that kept the other surviving members, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, from using the band’s name as part of their act The Doors of the 21st Century.

- In 1989, Courtney Love married her first husband James Moreland, who sang for the L.A. band Leaving Trains.

- In 1996, the angry parents of a murdered California girl sued Slayer, claiming their lyrics incited three boys to kill the girl. A judge later ruled against the parents.

- In 2006, Johnny Cash had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with the posthumous record American V: A Hundred Highways.

- And in 1967, Jimi Hendrix called it quits as the support act for The Monkees.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio