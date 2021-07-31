Why July 31st Matters In Rock History

It’s July 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2012, Bruce Springsteen played his longest show ever. It took place in Helsinki, Finland at the end of a European tour and lasted four hours and six minutes.

- In 1976, Blue Oyster Cult released their hit single, “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper.”

- In 1957, a drummer named Richard Starkey made his live debut playing drums with the Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group at Liverpool’s The Cavern. He’d later be known by another name, Ringo Starr.

- In 1971, James Taylor had the No. 1 song in the country with “You Got a Friend.”

- In 1980, during an Eagles concert at Long Beach, California, tempers boiled over between Glenn Frey and Don Felder, who spent the entire show describing to each other the beating each planned to administer backstage.

- And in 2010, Shinedown started three weeks at No. 1 on the rock songs chart with their hit single, “The Crow and The Butterfly” off of The Sound of Madness.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio