Why July 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s July 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, The Doors’ Jim Morrison died of a heart attack in his Paris hotel room. He was in the bath at the time. Fans wouldn’t learn of his death until six days after it happened, by which time he was quietly buried in the Pére Lachaise cemetery.

- In 1969, Rolling Stones member Brian Jones drowned in his pool while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was 27.

- In 1973, Laurens Hammond, who invented the Hammond organ, died at age 73.

- In 2002, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

- In 1973, during the final show of his 60-date tour, David Bowie announced that he was retiring from live performing – however, it was his alter ego Ziggy Stardust who was actually retiring.

- In 2002, Elton John became the first person to receive an honourary doctorate from London’s Royal Academy of Music.

- And in 1986, U2 crew member Greg Carroll was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin while running an errand for Bono. The song “One Tree Hill” on 1987’s The Joshua Tree is dedicated to Carroll.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio