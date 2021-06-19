Why June 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1987, Guns N’ Roses performed for the first time in the UK, taking the stage at a sold-out show at London’s Marquee Club.

- In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience released the single “Purple Haze.”

- In 2003, the opening date of the Lollapalooza Tour featuring Audioslave and Queens of the Stone Age had to be cancelled because organizers felt Jane’s Addiction’s stage wouldn’t fit in the venue, Michigan’s Ionia County Fairgrounds.

- In 1982, Asia topped the charts when their self-titled debut went to No. 1.

- And in 2012, the former Chief Financial Officer for Pearl Jam was charged with 33 counts of theft for allegedly stealing at least $380,000 US from the band over several years, spending it on lavish vacations, wine and spa treatments.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio