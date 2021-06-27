Why June 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Canadian band Sum 41 released its debut EP, Half Hour of Power.

- In 1970, the English band Smile decided to change its name to Queen.

- In 2002, The Who bassist John Entwistle died from a heart attack at age 57 in his room at Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel, one day before the first scheduled show of the band’s U.S. tour.

- In 2015, Yes bassist Chris Squire died at the age of 67 from cancer.

- In 1981, Motörhead had their only No. 1 album in the UK when their live set No Sleep Til Hammersmith topped the chart.

- In 1994, Aerosmith became the first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the Internet. Over 10,000 CompuServe subscribers downloaded the song “Head First” within its first eight days of availability.

- In 1971, the Fillmore East concert hall in New York closed with performances by the Allman Brothers, the J. Geils Band, the Beach Boys and Mountain.

- In 1995, Mirror Ball, the collaborative album between Neil Young and Pearl Jam, came out.

- And in 2006, Axl Rose was arrested after allegedly biting a security guard on the leg outside his hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio