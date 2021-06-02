Why June 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s June 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1978, Bruce Springsteen released Darkness on the Edge of Town, the hotly anticipated follow-up to 1975’s Born to Run.

- In 1989, a then 52-year-old Rolling Stone Bill Wyman secretly married 19-year-old Mandy Smith. All four other Stones attended. The marriage lasted 17 months.

- In 1993, Aerosmith kicked off their 169-date Get a Grip world tour.

- In 1978, Thin Lizzy released their live double album, Live and Dangerous.

- In 1973, Paul McCartney topped both the album chart and the singles chart. His latest album with Wings, Red Rose Speedway, started a three-week run at No. 1, while his song “My Love” began four weeks at the peak of the Hot 100.

- And in 2005, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos was detained by Russian police, who suspected him of being a spy. The rocker was traveling under his real last name, Huntley, which he just happened to share with an MI6 agent who stole secrets from the country in the early ‘90s. Kapranos was freed when he pointed out the 13-year age difference between him and the spy.

Original artice by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio