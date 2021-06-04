Why June 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1984, Bruce Springsteen released Born in the USA.

- In 1994, the supergroup who performed the Beatles songs in the biopic Backbeat reconvened for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The all-star band included R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli and Nirvana’s Dave Grohl.

- In 1997, Small Faces and Faces bassist Ronnie Lane died at his home in Colorado at age 51. The rocker died from multiple sclerosis, which he suffered with for 20 years.

- In 1993, Kurt Cobain was arrested after a dispute at his home in Seattle. The disagreement allegedly was over the Nirvana singer’s collection of firearms.

- In 1966, Janis Joplin arrived in San Francisco, having been invited there by Big Brother & The Holding Company to become their new lead singer.

- In 2005, System of a Down topped the album charts with their fourth studio effort, Mezmerize.

- And in 1996, Metallica released their sixth studio album, Load.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio