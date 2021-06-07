Why June 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2009, after performing the Poison hit “Nothin’ but a Good Time” at the Tony Awards, Bret Michaels got hit by a descending backdrop. It brought him to the ground and caused him to cut his lip and fracture his nose.

- In 1969, Blind Faith made their live debut at London’s Hyde Park, where 120,000 people turned up to see the supergroup featuring Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Ginger Baker and Ric Grech strut their stuff at the free show.

- In 2008, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones made a surprise appearance to jam with the Foo Fighters during the band’s gig at London’s Wembley Stadium. They performed “Rock and Roll” and “Ramble On” together.

- In 2008, 3 Doors Down had the No. 1 album with their self-titled record.

- In 1975, Elton John made history when his album Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboys became the first record ever to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

- In 1990, The Black Crowes played their first-ever gig in the UK, performing at London’s Marquee.

- And in 1964, during their first American tour, the Rolling Stones were booed off stage in San Antonio, Texas. Performing monkeys, who were part of the opening act, were brought back out to the delight of the crowd.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio