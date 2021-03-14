Why March 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1982, a band called Metallica made its live debut at Radio City in Anaheim, California.

- A couple decades later, in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne held a farewell party for bassist Robert Trujillo, who was leaving the Prince of Darkness’ group to join Metallica.

- In 1983, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Alec John Such formed Bon Jovi.

- In 2005, U2 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Other acts also inducted that night were The Pretenders, Buddy Guy, The O’Jays and Percy Sledge.

- In 1971, Janis Joplin had her only Top 40 hit with “Me and Bobby McGee,” which went to No. 1. The Kris Kristofferson-penned song stayed on top of Billboard’s pop singles chart for two weeks.

- And in 1973, Elton John topped the singles chart with “Crocodile Rock.”

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio