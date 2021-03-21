Why March 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s March 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2005, MTV aired the final episode of The Osbournes. On it, the dysfunctional metal family got paid a visit from Dr. Phil.

- In 1994, Bruce Springsteen won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia,” his contribution to the film Philadelphia.

- In 1983, Pink Floyd released The Final Cut, their last album recorded with Roger Waters.

- In 2009, U2 went to No. 1 on the album chart with their 12th studio record, No Line on the Horizon.

- In 1970, The Faces, with new singer Rod Stewart, released their debut album First Step.

- And in 1981, REO Speedwagon’s “Keep on Loving You” was the No. 1 song on the charts.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio