Why March 4th Matters In Rock History

- In 1966, The London Evening Standard published John Lennon’s controversial statement that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus."

- In 1994, Kurt Cobain was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on alcohol and drugs in a Rome hotel during Nirvana’s European tour. The rocker had taken 50 to 60 pills of Rohypnol mixed with champagne.

- In 1977, CBS released The Clash’s self-titled debut album in the UK but refused to put it out in America until 1979. It didn't stop fans from getting the record though – Americans bought over 100,000 imported copies of the effort, making it one of the biggest-selling imports of all time.

- And in 1967, The Rolling Stones had the No. 1 song in the country with “Ruby Tuesday,” the band’s fourth hit to top the chart.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio