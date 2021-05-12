Why May 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, Mick Jagger married his first wife, Bianca Perez-Mora. The wedding was in St. Tropez, France and Bianca was four-months pregnant. They got divorced seven years later.

- In 1998, Garbage released their second album, Version 2.0.

- In 1973, Led Zeppelin began a two-week run on top of the charts with their fifth album, Houses of the Holy.

- In 1983, Meat Loaf filed for bankruptcy after his managers stole money from him.

- In 2006, Sum-41 guitarist Dave “Brownsound” Baksh announced he was leaving the band to pursue a metal direction with his group, Brown Brigade.

- In 1989, The Beach Boys started a four-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with Beach Boys Concert, the band’s first No. 1 album.

- And in 2011, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill married Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge in an intimate ceremony at a ranch in Montecito, California.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio