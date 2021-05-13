Why May 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1996, Oasis became the fastest-selling group in U.K. history when all 330-thousand tickets for their summer shows sold out in just nine hours.

- In 2006, Godsmack had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with IV, their second record to top the charts.

- In 1993, an episode of The Simpsons titled “Krusty Gets Kancelled” aired, featuring the voices of The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

- In 1969, Led Zeppelin became the first major British rock group to perform in Hawaii when they played the Civic Auditorium in Honolulu.

- In 1985, Bruce Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The pair would divorce four years later.

- In 1966, The Kinks recorded their hit song “Sunny Afternoon.”

- In 1989, Bon Jovi went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “I’ll Be There For You,” the group’s fourth chart topper.

- And in 2004, Courtney Love pleaded not guilty to assault charges after she allegedly hit a fan over the head with a mic stand. After her plea, the rocker held a press conference in the ladies room of the Manhattan Criminal Court.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio