Why May 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1997, the Foo Fighters released their second album, The Colour and the Shape.

- In 2000, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland married model Mary Forsberg. Along with Weiland's STP bandmates, guests included Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis.

- In 1966, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey got tired of waiting for their bandmates John Entwistle and Keith Moon to show up for a gig so they took the stage with the bassist and drummer from the local band who opened for them. When Entwisle and Moon showed, there was a fight that saw Townshend hitting Moon on the head with his guitar. Entwisle and Moon quit, but rejoined a week later.

- In 1995, Don Henley of The Eagles married Sharon Summerall. At the ceremony, Henley’s famous friends Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Sting and Bruce Springsteen performed.

- In 1997, U2 caused traffic chaos in Kansas City, Missouri after they paid for traffic control to close down five lanes of a highway so they could shoot their video for “Last Night on Earth.” During filmed, a passing Cadillac crashed into a plate glass window while trying to avoid a cameraman.

- In 2006, Tool had the No. 1 album with 10,000 Days.

- In 1998, Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward was taken to a hospital following a heart attack he suffered during a band rehearsal.

- In 2012, Bee Gee Robin Gibb died from cancer at age 62.

- In 1978, Paul McCartney and Wings’ “With A Little Luck” was the top song in the U.S. It was the former Beatle’s sixth solo No. 1.

- In 2007, former Creed singer Scott Stapp was arrested at his home in Florida and charged with assault after a domestic dispute.

- In 2001, U2 singer Bono and his wife Ali became the proud parents of a baby boy. They named him John Abraham.

- In 1980, The Clash’s Joe Strummer was arrested following a gig in Hamburg, Germany where he allegedly smashed his guitar over the head of an audience member. He was released after an alcohol test came back negative.

- And in 2013, Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek died at age 74 from cancer.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio