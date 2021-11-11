Why November 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2011, the four original members of Black Sabbath announced that they would be reuniting and recording a new album followed by a world tour in 2012. Drummer Bill Ward would later drop out of the plans due to a contract dispute.

- In 1965, the Velvet Underground made their performance debut at a high school dance in Summit, New Jersey.

- In 1986, Pink Floyd issued a statement that said although Roger Waters was no longer with the band, they would continue using the name.

- In 1972, Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley was killed at age 24 when his motorcycle hit a bus. It happened just three blocks away from the intersection where Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident a year earlier.

- In 1995, The Smashing Pumpkins’ double album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, went to No. 1 on the album chart.

- In 2015, Motorhead drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor died at age 61.

- And in 1997, Metallica held a free concert in Philadelphia to celebrate the release of their newest album, Re-Load.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio