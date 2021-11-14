Why November 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2000, Marilyn Manson released his fourth album, Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death). Because the cover depicted the shock rocker on a crucifix, some retail chains banned it.

- In 1967, Pink Floyd began their first UK tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall, opening for Jimi Hendrix.

- In 1970, Santana’s version of the Fleetwood Mac song “Black Magic Woman” was released.

- In 1990, Newsweek hit shelves featuring an interview with The Who’s Pete Townshend in which he said he is bisexual.

- In 2004, Bono, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Snow Patrol plus members of Keane, Travis and The Darkness, and others, took part in the recording of a new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

- And, in 2000, The Offspring gave away $1 million U.S. of their own money to a lucky fan who entered online and then won a trivia contest.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio