Why November 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2002, Canada's Sum 41 released their third album, Does This Look Infected, which featured the singles “Still Waiting” and “The Hell Song.”

- In 1994, The Eagles started a two-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their live set Hell Freezes Over.

- In 2002, System of a Down put out their third effort, the Rick Rubin-produced Steal This Album.

- In 1968, Cream performed their farewell concert in London. The show was later released as Cream’s Farewell Concert.

- And in 2008, Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy failed to achieve massive first-week sales numbers. Axl Rose reportedly blamed Dr Pepper for not honoring the promise they made earlier in the year that everyone gets a free can of soda if the band put the long-awaited album out in 2008.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio