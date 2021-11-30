Why November 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1966, after a year and a half with the band, guitarist Jeff Beck left The Yardbirds to go on to form The Jeff Beck Group.

- In 1979, Pink Floyd released the double album The Wall.

- In 1982, Metallica performed their last-ever concert with original bassist Ron McGovney.

- In 1977, Bing Crosby’s 42nd and final Christmas special aired. It featured his memorable duet with David Bowie on “Peace on Earth/ Little Drummer Boy.”

- In 1982, Michael Jackson released Thriller, which featured guitarists Eddie Van Halen and Steve Lukather.

- In 2000, Creed won big at the first-ever My Vh1 Music Awards, where the band took home four trophies.

- And in 2005, System of a Down had the No. 1 album in the country with Hypnotize, their fifth effort and the second half of the Mezmerize/Hypnotize double album.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio