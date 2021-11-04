Why November 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1967, Pink Floyd performed live in America for the first time. The gig was in San Francisco and they shared the bill with Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin.

- In 1978, Boston played in the city of Boston for the first time, performing for a sold-out crowd at the Boston Garden.

- In 2002, the book Journals came out. It included letters and diary entries Kurt Cobain wrote from the 1980s through 1994.

- In 1970, David Bowie released his third album, The Man Who Sold the World.

- In 2007, The Eagles had their first No. 1 album in the UK when Long Road out of Eden, their first album in 28 years, topped the charts there.

- And in 2010, in Santa Monica, Metallica headlined a launch event for Activision’s video game Call of Duty: Black Ops.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio