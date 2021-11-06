Why November 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, The Sex Pistols made their performance debut at an art school in London. Ten minutes into the gig, the school’s social programmer pulled the plug on the band’s amps.

- In 1993, Meat Loaf started a five-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

- In 1970, Aerosmith performed for the first time ever with a show at Mendon, Massachusetts’ Nipmuc Regional High School.

- In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Get Off of My Cloud” after knocking The Beatles’ “Yesterday” to the No. 2 spot.

- In 1995, Queen released Made in Heaven, their first studio album since the death of singer Freddie Mercury. The set featured vocal and piano parts Mercury recorded before his death.

- In 1976, The Steve Miller Band had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Rock ‘n’ Me.”

- In 1993, Pearl Jam had the No. 1 album in the U.S. when their second effort Vs sold over 950,000 copies, marking the highest one-week record sales in history.

- And in 2003, Metallica kicked off their 137-date Madly in Anger with the World tour in Tokyo, Japan. It would go on to be the fourth-highest grossing tour of 2004.

