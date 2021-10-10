Why October 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1978, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were injured after a cherry bomb was thrown onstage during a show in Philadelphia. For the rest of their tour, the group performed behind a safety fence.

- In 1902, the Gibson Mandolin Guitar Company was formed. They would produce their first electric guitar 34 years later.

- In 1978, Steve Perry joined Journey as their lead singer.

- In 2006, Sting released Songs from the Labyrinth, an album of 16th century lute songs.

- In 2004, 12 years to the day after their album Automatic for the People topped the charts in the UK, R.E.M. were again at No. 1 in Britain with their record Around the Sun. The effort only made it to the No. 13 spot in the US.

- In 2001, U2 kicked off the third leg of their Elevation Tour in South Bend, Indiana, inviting the world to watch the gig for free through a webcast.

- And in 2009, Pearl Jam had their fourth No. 1 album when their ninth release, Backspacer, topped the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio