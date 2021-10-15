Why October 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2014, Bono apologized to iTunes users after the 11 songs from U2’s album Songs of Innocence were automatically added to their music library.

- In 1968, The New Yardbirds made their first appearance under their new name, Led Zeppelin, at a gig at Surrey University in England.

- In 1988, Bon Jovi started a four-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their fourth release, New Jersey. The album produced five Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles, the most Top 10 hits to date for a hard rock album.

- In 2003, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick was shot in the leg outside of LA’s Rainbow Room during a melee started by some irate club-goers.

- In 1995, Paul and Linda McCartney lent their voices to an episode of The Simpsons. They agreed to do it only if Lisa Simpson permanently became vegetarian.

- In 2000, Radiohead had the No. 1 album in America with their fourth effort, Kid A, the band’s first record to debut in the top spot.

- And in 2013, Pearl Jam released their 10th studio album, Lightning Bolt.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio