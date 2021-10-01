Why October 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s October 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2011, KISS bassist Gene Simmons surprised the world when he married his longtime girlfriend, Canadian model Shannon Tweed.

- In 1979, Elton John performed the first of eight consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

- In 1966, Jimi Hendrix appeared live in the UK for the first time when he jammed with Cream in London.

- In 2004, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., John Fogerty and others kicked off the Vote For Change tour, a U.S. trek bringing music to swing states.

- And in 1996, Nirvana released their live album, From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah, which featured performances recorded between 1989 and 1994.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original artice by Dave Basner as iHeartRadio