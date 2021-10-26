Why October 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1978, The Police played their first American show at Boston’s Rat Club.

- In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne got the results of his genome sequencing, which showed the Prince of Darkness has a high predisposition for alcohol and cocaine addiction but also some resistance to narcotics, and that Neanderthals are among his ancestors.

- In 2011, Aerosmith had to postpone a concert in Paraguay after singer Steven Tyler fell in his hotel bathroom, cutting his face and losing two teeth.

- In 1982, Men at Work had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “Who Can It Be Now.”

- In 1998, Marilyn Manson kicked off his highly anticipated Mechanical Animals tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

- In 2001, Courtney Love played her first-ever solo show at Ventura, California’s Ventura Theatre.

- And in 2004, Apple launched the U2 special edition iPod, which featured a red click wheel and custom engravings of the band members’ signatures.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio