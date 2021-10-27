Why October 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2013, Velvet Underground singer Lou Reed died at the age of 71 from liver disease.

- In 1975, after releasing the album Born to Run and its title track, Bruce Springsteen graced the covers of Time and Newsweek simultaneously, becoming the first rocker ever to do so.

- In 1999, Korn debuted their new single, “Falling Away from Me,” on the season premiere of South Park.

- In 2004, Rod Stewart topped the US album charts for the first time in 25 years with Stardust: The Great American Songbook, Volume III.

- In 2002, the Foo Fighters had their first No. 1 album in the UK when One By One topped the charts overseas.

- And in 2003, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland was arrested for DUI in LA after allegedly driving his BMW into a parked van.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio