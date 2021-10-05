Why October 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, Led Zeppelin released their iconic album Led Zeppelin III, featuring songs like “That’s the Way,” “Celebration Day” and “Immigrant Song.”

- In 1989, Mötley Crüe played a warm-up gig for their upcoming Dr. Feelgood tour at Hollywood’s Whisky a Go Go. They performed under the pseudonym The Foreskins. The show was used for the filming of the video for “Kickstart My Heart.”

- In 1991, Guns N’ Roses entered the album charts with not one, but two albums. Use Your Illusion II grabbed the No. 1 spot, with Use Your Illusion I charting second.

- In 2012, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck released his self-titled debut solo album.

- And in 1999, 16 years after they broke up, Roger Daltrey announced that The Who would be reuniting to perform a concert in Las Vegas.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio