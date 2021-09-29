Why September 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1989, at a concert in LA, Glenn Frey joined Don Henley onstage for the first time since the Eagles last played together nine years earlier.

- In 1967, drummer Mickey Hart joined The Grateful Dead.

- In 1989, Bruce Springsteen stopped in a small saloon in Prescott, Arizona where he played songs with the house band and donated $100,000 to the bartender, whom he overheard talking about financial problems from medical bills.

- In 1991, Metallica kicked off their 138-date Wherever We May Roam world tour in Peoria, Illinois.

- In 1986, Iron Maiden released their sixth studio album, Somewhere In Time.

- In 2009, Alice in Chains released Black Gives Way to Blue, their first album without singer Layne Staley, who died in 2002.

- And in 2012, The Lumineers began a run of 18 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Rock Songs chart with their hit song “Ho Hey.”

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio