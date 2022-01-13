Ye Accused Of Punching Autograph Seeker

Ye has been accused of assaulting a man in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Fox 11 reported that the rap star was inside an SUV outside the Soho Warehouse at approximately 3 a.m. local time when the unidentified man approached him and asked for an autograph.

Ye allegedly got out of the vehicle and into a verbal altercation with the supposed fan, who was punched and fell to the ground. The man reportedly captured the alleged attack on his phone and later filed a police report. He was not seriously injured.

Los Angeles police have confirmed Ye is under investigation for misdemeanor battery.