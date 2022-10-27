Ye Escorted Out Of Skechers Office After Showing Up Uninvited

Ye was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles on Wednesday after showing up unannounced and uninvited with a camera crew.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” the company said, in a release.

It is not known why Ye went to the company’s offices – but the shoe and apparel brand was quick to distance itself from the rapper.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with [Ye],” it said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

On Tuesday, Ye was dropped by Adidas, which had partnered with him on his Yeezy collection.

Gap, which last month said it was “winding down” its partnership with Ye, announced this week it had removed all Yeezy Gap products from its stores. Balenciaga previously cut ties.

Retailer TJ Maxx (which also owns Marshall’s and Canada’s Winners) said it will not sell any Yeezy merchandise at its stores. “We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind,” the company said, in a statement. Foot Locker said it was pulling Yeezy items from its stores and website.

Also on Wednesday. Madame Tussauds London said Ye's wax figure has been removed from display. "Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction," a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told BBC.

On Monday, a rep for talent agency CAA confirmed to CNBC that Ye “is not a client” after Variety reported that he was dropped from the roster. According to The New York Times, Ye's label G.O.O.D. Music has been dropped from Def Jam (his own contract with Def Jam ended with 2021's Donda).

Production company MRC Studio said it has shelved a documentary film about Ye because it “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

Ye came under fire after he shared screenshots of a text conversation with Diddy in which he told the hip hop mogul: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.” After the post was removed by Instagram, Ye tweeted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He later wrote: “Who you think created cancel culture?”

In an interview that aired last week, Ye said: “I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that has allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad.

“I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also so I actually can’t be an anti-Semite so the term is not factual.”

In another interview, Ye was asked if he regretted writing “death con 3” (an apparent reference to the military condition “DEFCON”). Ye replied: “No, absolutely not.”

He eventually offered a qualified apology. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” he said.

Trouble started brewing for Ye in early October when he sported a shirt emblazoned with "White Lives Matter," a phrase that has been used by white supremacist groups and denounced by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League. He responded to criticism by writing in an Instagram Story: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Ye said he thought the “White Lives Matter” shirt “was a funny shirt” and blamed the controversy on “a group mob” of “liberal Nazis.” He added: “They’re looking for an explanation — as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation but as a leader you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is they do. It’s an obvious thing.”

Days later, Adidas announced it was putting its relationship with Ye "under review."

Ye has previously sparked outrage with his comments about race. In 2018, he said slavery “sounds like a choice.” He added: ”When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... like, you was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all?! It's like we're mentally in prison." The rap star later tweeted: "Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he tweeted. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved ... Once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas."