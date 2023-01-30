Ye Under Investigation For Altercation Caught On Video

Police are investigating after an altercation between rapper Ye and a woman that was caught on video.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was called to an address in Thousand Oaks, California last Friday at around 4:30 p.m. to investigate an alleged battery. (The charge, which does not exist in Canada, is defined as "the use of force against another, resulting in harmful or offensive contact.")

Officers were provided with a video that showed Ye grabbing a woman’s phone out of her hand and throwing it onto the pavement. The rap star was not on scene when officers arrived.

In a video posted by TMZ, Ye is seen confronting a woman who is in the driver’s seat of a car recording him with her phone. “Stop with your cameras,” he tells the occupants of the vehicle before reaching in and snatching the phone from her hand.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny explained why he grabbed a woman's phone from her hand and tossed it into water while out in the Dominican Republic.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote, in Spanish, on social media. “Those who come to put a f**king phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise."