Zack De La Rocha, Dave Grohl Perform In Resurfaced Video

A video has resurfaced showing Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha on stage with Dave Grohl in 1994.

The footage comes from a reunion of Grohl’s former band Scream at the Dragonfly club in Hollywood during a record-release show for Wool.

De la Rocha joined Scream (and Wool) singer Peter Stahl on “Human Behavior” with Grohl on drums.

“Every now and then I get the privilege of helping track down/restore/archive incredible moments lost in time,” read a message from Sunny Singh, who runs hate5six. “Huge thanks to Marc Maxey for finding his tape and sending it to me and Chris Bratton for mentioning this even happened.”

Singh shared a 1m17s clip on his YouTube channel and also posted the full eight-minute set online.

On its Facebook page, Scream thanked Singh for sharing the footage.